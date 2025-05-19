K-State Hoops Legend Michael Beasley Once Again In News With Latest Antics
Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson have had their heated moments as basketball competitors.
The latest move just added more fuel to the fire. Beasley disapproved of the Miami 305 team (Big 3 basketball) selecting Stephenson with the first overall pick.
The two were involved in a heated argument in their 1v1 matchup on The Next Chapter last month.
But honestly, many fans were clowning NBA insider Chris Haynes for reporting non-NBA news.
Beasley played one season at Kansas State, trailblazing in his sole year as the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. He averaged 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. The Miami Heat selected Beasley with the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, where he spent two seasons before becoming an NBA journeyman.
DAVID N'GUESSAN OFFICIALLY GRADUATES FROM KANSAS STATE
Former Kansas State forward David N'Guessan officially graduated from the university Saturday.
It's a cemented goodbye to the Wildcats star who spent three seasons with the school.
N'Guessan averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks last season. It was a career season for the Wildcats veteran, as he headlined a squad with all newcomers in the starting lineup. N'Guessan likely won't be selected in the Draft but a star season fueled his confidence to throw his hat in the ring.
