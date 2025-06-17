Why BIG3 Didn't Suspend Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson for On-Court Fight
Former NBA players Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson reportedly won't serve a suspension for their on-court brouhaha in the BIG3 opener on Saturday between Miami and Los Angeles.
Chris Haynes reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the BIG3 issued warnings to Howard and Stephenson instead of suspending them. The two players were "given leniency due to being rookies getting accustomed to physicality of the league," Haynes reported.
The altercation occurred underneath the basket and began when Howard shoved Stephenson. The two exchanged blows as the fight leaked off the floor and into the media area behind the basket. Both players were ejected.
Both Howard and Stephenson joined the BIG3 league ahead of the 2025 season.
Howard, who will officially be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September, earned eight All-Star nods and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times over 18 NBA seasons from 2004 to '22.
Stephenson also last appeared in the NBA in 2022; he played for eight different teams across 10 seasons from 2010 to '22.