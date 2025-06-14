SI

Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson Ejected After Brawling During Their Big3 Debuts

Two former NBA newsmakers resurfaced Saturday in dramatic fashion.

Patrick Andres

Dwight Howard stands during a Lakers game against the Nuggets in 2022.
Since its 2017 founding, the Big3 has provided a home for NBA players who did their best work when Generation Z was in diapers—a sort of basketball Champions Tour.

Against all odds, the 3-on-3 league has persevered for nearly a decade, continuing to draw nostalgic audiences and the occasional headline. On Saturday, it seemingly did both.

The Miami 305's 50–44 win over the LA Riot in Rosemont, Ill., was marred by a brawl between Riot center and forward Dwight Howard and 305 forward and guard Lance Stephenson. The fracas saw Howard attempt to put Stephenson into a headlock and the fight spill into the stands; both players were ejected.

Howard finished his afternoon with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Stephenson had 16 points and threee boards.

Both players forged well-traveled NBA careers once upon a time; Howard played for seven teams and Stephenson for eight. Howard won three Defensive Player of the Year awards during a decorated eight-year stint with the Orlando Magic, while Stephenson is best known as a starter (and irritant to opponents) on the Indiana Pacers' back-to-back conference finals squads in 2013 and 2014.

