K-State LB Austin Romaine Has Proven Ready For Moment Since The Spring
The preseason was just a formality for Kansas State sophomore Austin Romaine.
He impressed enough during the spring to show everyone he was capable of earning the starting middle linebacker spot. On Monday, Romaine was named to the position.
As expected.
"He's proved he's ready since spring ball to me," linebacker Austin Moore said. "He continued to put in work daily in the film room, on the field. He's a strong dude, physical, moves really well. I've got a ton of confidence in him."
Romaine had an unexpected impactful season as a freshman. An injury thrusted him into starting five games. It was the most by a first-year player since 1988.
Even at his age, he is fully comfortable as the defensive quarterback.
"With him being the MIKE backer, he's taken a big role because that's a position on the field you've got to communicate," safety V.J. Payne said. "He takes leadership at that position, communicates with everybody."
AVERY SAYS DJ GIDDENS DESERVES MORE NATIONAL LOVE
Quarterback Avery Johnson thinks running back DJ Giddens deserve more national attention.
"Every K-State fan knows how talented DJ is, but I feel like he doesn't get talked about enough on a national level," Johnson said. "DJ is one of the best, if not the best, running back in college football. Nobody gives him enough credit for that. It might just be because he just kind of goes about his business in a different way."
A junior, Giddens rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries. It is hard for him to get attention in the Big 12, let alone the national level. The Oklahoman ranked him as the fifth-best back in the league behind Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State), Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech), Devin Neal (Kansas) and RJ Harvey (Central Florida).
