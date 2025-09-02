K-State Reaching Historically Bad Territory With Early Season Blunders
Any time a team is compared to the 2024 Florida State Seminoles, it's probably not a good sign.
So it's even more ominous that Kansas State is being equated to this team after its first two weeks. The Wildcats' outside hype is simmering down after their Week 0 loss to a ranked conference opponent, followed by a narrow win over a superior FCS team.
Fans are now saying this Wildcats team mirrors that FSU squad from last season.
The Seminoles entered 2024 with high expectations after a 13-1 campaign (only loss against Georgia in the Orange Bowl) the season prior. They quickly fell below their preseason hype, ending the year with a 2-10 record and several blowout losses.
Kansas State may be headed in the same direction. It's still early in the season, but nothing has changed from last year, though. Kansas State's high expectations banked on a revamped squad that would differ from last season's rollercoaster unit. It hasn't been the leap many anticipated.
Perhaps getting star running back Dylan Edwards back will boost the offensive punch, but it's still been a relatively concerning start for the Big 12 favorites. Junior quarterback Avery Johnson detailed the growth mindset his teammates need to adapt to moving forward.
"If we're gonna play like this every week, we're not gonna be the team that we want to be," Johnson said in his postgame presser. "I just went straight to the leaders on the offense and the defense, and we have to take accountability for the game we had tonight. It was way too close for comfort."
KANSAS STATE SINKS IN RECENT COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS
Kansas State entered the 2025 season as the favorites to win the Big 12 and even clinch its first postseason berth in school history.
So far, it doesn't look good for either of those feats. The Wildcats' first two matchups consist of a conference opponent loss to Iowa State and a slight victory over FCS North Dakota. Outsiders and fans can't be too confident in what Kansas State has shown so far, and it's only created more doubt for the rest of the season. The team fell in CBS Sports' Week 1 power rankings.
"Not only did the No. 17 Wildcats lose to Iowa State in Dublin during Week 0, Saturday's encore against FCS North Dakota did not deliver a result that is going to convince voters they deserve a spot in the refreshed top 25. Kansas State trailed 35-31 in a back-and-forth game before Avery Johnsonled a touchdown drive in the final minutes to win 38-35 and avoid an 0-2 start to the season."
More Kansas State News
Kansas State Sinks In Top 25 Polls Amid Disappointing Season Start
Kansas State Fans Livid After Near-Disaster Against North Dakota
K-State's Avery Johnson Has Blunt Message After North Dakota Victory