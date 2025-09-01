Kansas State Fans Livid After Near-Disaster Against North Dakota
Kansas State notched its first win of the season Saturday night, defeating North Dakota in a 38-35 thriller.
But if you ask Wildcats fans, this might as well have been a loss. Very few were satisfied with the victory, considering Kansas State was favored by more than 25 points.
"Literally nothing to celebrate," one fan tweeted. "That team deserves to be booed and walk off the field with their heads low. Pathetic from top to bottom."
The defense was a concern heading into the season, and this performance could illustrate why. The Wildcats gave up 35 points to an FCS team, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to cement the win.
The only bright spots were the career performances for quarterback Avery Johnson and wide receiver Jayce Brown. Johnson had 318 passing yards with three touchdowns, while Brown logged 12 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown.
It's still early in the season, but these first two games are already starting to concern Wildcats fans. A Week 0 loss to Iowa State has already dented their Big 12 title hopes, and a slim victory over an inferior opponent only raises eyebrows about how much this team can actually contend.
We'll see if they can bounce back against Army on Saturday night. They open up as 15.5-point favorites.
K-STATE AVERY JOHNSON HAS BLUNT MESSAGE AFTER WEEK 1 VICTORY
A bounce-back victory after losing in Week 0 should be pretty satisfactory for Kansas State, right?
Well, not for quarterback Avery Johnson. The junior signal-caller expressed his disappointment in the team's performance on Saturday night, with his tone almost evoking defeat instead of victory. Johnson said the Wildcats "shouldn't be satisfied" with their effort against North Dakota.
"If we're gonna play like this every week, we're not gonna be the team that we want to be," Johnson said in his postgame presser. "I just went straight to the leaders on the offense and the defense, and we have to take accountability for the game we had tonight. It was way too close for comfort."
The sloppiness and poor execution were Kansas State's ultimate detriments. Penalties, drops, and turnovers nearly resulted in a second consecutive loss. While the fourth-quarter comeback was admirable, Kansas State kept the game too close for a team it was favored by 25 to beat.
