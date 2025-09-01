Kansas State Sinks In Top 25 Polls Amid Disappointing Season Start
Kansas State entered the 2025 season as the favorites to win the Big 12 and even clinch its first postseason berth in school history.
So far, it doesn't look good for either of those feats. The Wildcats' first two matchups consist of a conference opponent loss to Iowa State and a slight victory over FCS North Dakota. Outsiders and fans can't be too confident in what Kansas State has shown so far, and it's only created more doubt for the rest of the season. The team fell in CBS Sports' Week 1 power rankings.
"Not only did the No. 17 Wildcats lose to Iowa State in Dublin during Week 0, Saturday's encore against FCS North Dakota did not deliver a result that is going to convince voters they deserve a spot in the refreshed top 25. Kansas State trailed 35-31 in a back-and-forth game before Avery Johnsonled a touchdown drive in the final minutes to win 38-35 and avoid an 0-2 start to the season."
K-State quarterback Avery Johnson and receiver Jayce Brown had standout performances, but constant errors and penalties prevented the Wildcats from achieving the blowout victory many had anticipated. In addition, the defense is still visibly reeling from offseason losses, giving up 35 points and over 350 yards of total offense.
Johnson held his teammates accountable in his postgame press conference, setting the tone for change if the Wildcats want to reach championship glory.
"If we're gonna play like this every week, we're not gonna be the team that we want to be," Johnson said. "I just went straight to the leaders on the offense and the defense, and we have to take accountability for the game we had tonight. It was way too close for comfort."
K-STATE FANS NOT SATISFIED WITH HOME OPENER
Kansas State notched its first win of the season Saturday night, defeating North Dakota in a 38-35 thriller.
But if you ask Wildcats fans, this might as well have been a loss. Very few were satisfied with the victory, considering Kansas State was favored by 25 points to win.
"Literally nothing to celebrate," one fan tweeted. "That team deserves to be booed and walk off the field with their heads low. Pathetic from top to bottom."
The defense was a concern heading into the season, and this performance could illustrate why. The Wildcats gave up 35 points to an FCS team, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to cement the win.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State Fans Livid After Near-Disaster Against North Dakota
K-State's Avery Johnson Has Blunt Message After North Dakota Victory
K-State's Chris Klieman Not Downgrading North Dakota Victory