K-State's Chris Klieman Gives Promising Update On George Fitzpatrick
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman took the podium in Manhattan, Kan., on Monday for the first time since May. He immediately opened with a statement about offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, who had a "medical incident" last week.
"He's doing much better," Klieman said. "He's back in Manhattan, he's been to the facility a handful of times, and really it's just a day-by-day basis with George. We don't really have a timetable, but he's doing a lot better."
Klieman provided the first update on Fitzpatrick since the program's media statement on July 21.
"George had a medical situation to which the training staff quickly responded," the statement read. "He is improving every day, and we appreciate all who have cared for and supported him as he continues to recover."
Fitzpatrick transferred to Kansas State after winning the national championship with Ohio State last season. Fitzpatrick shared the field with former Wildcats quarterback Will Howard, who gave Klieman's program a ringing endorsement.
"He was definitely selling me hard on it, just saying how he thought I could fit in," Fitzpatrick about Howard. "He thought it'd be a great fit here and how all the guys here are all hard working. He told me a lot about Coach Tru (director of strength and conditioning Trumain Carroll) and the culture here. He definitely did a good job selling it."
While the specifics of the "medical situation" are still unclear, college football fans across the country should be happy to hear Fitzpatrick is working towards recovery.
