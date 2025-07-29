K-State's Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards On Watch List For Prestigious Award
Kansas State stars Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards have the chance to make school history for this award.
They made the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List, an honored bestowed upon "the most outstanding player in the sport" dating back to 1937. Since Yale halfback Clinton E. Frank took home the inaugural award, 85 different players have hoisted the trophy.
None of them have been from Kansas State.
Johnson is looking to take a step forward this season after a rollercoaster sophomore season, where he finished with 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Johnson has the chance to be the first Big 12 quarterback to bring home the honor since Baker Mayfield in 2017.
Edwards burst onto the scene with an impressive Rate Bowl performance in the 2024 finale. He ran for 196 yards and found the end zone twice. Edwards would be the second running back in a row to win the award, following in the footsteps of former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Overall, running backs have had a hard time winning the award, with only three since 2000.
The Big 12 is making a strong push for the Maxwell Award with 13 of the 80 players hailing from the conference. Johnson and Edwards will look to have strong seasons for the Wildcats, while possibly reeling in the honor for the university in the process.
