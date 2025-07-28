Kansas State Boasts Several Must-Watch Big 12 Matchups Next Season
Kansas State has been many's team to come out of the Big 12 in 2025.
So it's not surprising that they boast some of the most exciting games en route to that destination. College Football Live pinned Kansas State's matchups against Baylor (Week 6) and Kansas (Week 9) as two of the most exciting conference games in 2025.
Many fans were frustrated that the Wildcats' Week 0 matchup against Iowa State wasn't featured on the list. Some consider this one of the most influential games of the season, setting the tone for both teams out the gate.
These matchups illustrate Kansas State's arduous journey toward Big 12 championship glory. It remains the favorite in many's eyes to win the conference and clinch a postseason spot. Still, those inside and outside the program recognize it won't be an easy journey.
“We know top to bottom that this league's really good. So we can't stumble, no one can stumble in this league," K-State coach Chris Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Day. "You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
The Wildcats open their season against the Cyclones on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State's Toughest Test May Come Quicker Than Anticipated
K-State's Linkon Cure Reveals Jersey Number In New Threads