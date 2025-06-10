One Fan Uses Colts' DJ Giddens To Savagely Roast Former First-Round Pick
Former K-State running back DJ Giddens is getting lots of love for his Indianapolis Colts offseason thus far.
Colts third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is unfortunately not. On the brink of losing his starting position to Daniel Jones, fans are clowning him on social media. One fan even used Giddens to joke about Richardson as a "running back."
The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in 2023, a surprise to some. Indianapolis was banking on his size and rushing ability, focusing on his upside at the professional level.
It hasn't come to fruition. Richardson has shown flashes but is very raw as a passer and has barely played consistently with his injuries. He's generally drawn criticism on NFL Twitter for his rough start to the pros.
In his 15 games, Richardson has thrown for just 2,391 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, completing just 50.6 percent of his passes and logging a 67.8 passer rating. He's been a dynamic rusher, compiling 635 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.7 yards/carry. However, his growing underperformance as a passer has only increased doubts around him as Indianapolis' signal-caller.
The quarterback dilemma stresses the importance of the run game this season. The Colts are looking for Giddens to become the No. 2 rusher behind Jonathan Taylor. Taylor amassed 1,431 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season, headlining the league's eighth-best rushing attack. However, the lack of depth behind him illustrated a need for a secondary option to alleviate some pressure. Giddens, the third-highest rusher in Kansas State history, should provide the Colts with another weapon so Taylor won't be left carrying the offense every week.
