K-State's Avery Johnson Loves The New Hire For Offensive Coordinator
The K-State Wildcats have made a move with its offensive coordinator and star quarterback loves the move.
The Wildcats have promoted Matt Wells to full-time offensive coordinator. Last season, He spent time as co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and associate head coach. If you were to ask who likes to move, Avery Johnson's Instagram indicates he loves it.
Johnson took over from national championship-winning quarterback Will Howard and led the Wildcats to its third straight nine-win season. With Wells calling players, the budding star QB has a chance to grow into an all-around player.
Johnson is known for his legs and running ability. The sophomore rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for 2712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Decent stats for a sophomore, but the Wildcats have playoff aspirations this season.
The issue last season was his inconsistent arm. His completion percentage was under 60 (58.3) and consistently made poor decisions. That is not to say he can't fix that. he flashed what he could do in his best game of the seas against West Virginia. He was two yards short of his first 300-yard performance, adding three passing touchdowns and a QBR of 96.4.
If he can reach those heights consistently with Wells calling plays, the Wildcats have a chance to be Big 12 title contenders.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.