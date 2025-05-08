K-State's Chris Klieman Gives Ultimate Compliment To New Coordinator
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is excited for quarterback Avery Johnson to take the throne in his second full-time season as a starter.
But he couldn't mention Johnson's development without acknowledging offensive coordinator Matt Wells. Wells served as the quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator last season, helping Johnson blossom in his transition to starting for the first time.
"The fact that he's in his second year with Matt Wells is such a comfort to him and to Coach Wells," Klieman said on SiriusXM Wednesday morning. "I think Coach Wells is one of the best quarterback coaches and offensive minds in our game, and has been that way for a long time. Now, he's with Matt for a second full season, Matt's calling the plays, so you get that camaraderie between the quarterback and the quarterback coach."
The Wildcats boasted an offense that ranked second in the conference in rushing yards but struggled in the passing game. As they anticipate taking a step in the country next season, Johnson will have to be a better passer to compete among the best.
Thankfully, he already has the support from his head coach and offensive coordinator.
"I think it's the maturity and understanding the coverages," Klieman said. "Understanding what defenses are showing in the pre-snap, and having his eyes on the right key.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.