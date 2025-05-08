K-State Director of Strength and Conditioning Departs for New Job
Former Kansas State director of strength and conditioning Trumain Carroll is departing for a new job with the USC Trojans.
Carroll arrived at Kansas State in 2021 after spending the 2020 season at South Florida as their director of football strength and conditioning. When Carroll arrived, the Wildcats were coming off a 4-6 season. In Carroll's time with Kansas State, the Wildcats went 36-17 with a 3-1 record in bowl games. Carroll was on staff in 2022 when Kansas State won their first outright Big 12 Football Championship since 2003 with a 31-28 victory in overtime over then No. 3 ranked TCU.
The offseason saw added time in the strength and conditioning phase. Where Carroll and his staff helped Kansas State add 700 pounds of muscle to its roster and four players ran 23 miles per hour.
Lincoln Riley and his staff are excited to welcome Carroll aboard in Los Angeles, California as the director of football sports performance.
"Coach Carroll is an accomplished strength and conditioning professional who has consistently trained his teams to compete at the highest level," Riley said in a statement released by USC Athletics. "His ability to develop players with an emphasis on a strong team culture has been evident throughout his career. He will have a tremendous impact on our program. We're excited to welcome Trumain and his family to USC."
USC has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 according to 247 Sports. USC finished with a 7-6 record last season with a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. Carroll's official hiring is dependent on him passing a background screening per USC Athletics.
