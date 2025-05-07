Latest Steelers Trade May Discourage Aaron Rodgers, Opening Door For Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver George Pickens and a 2027 6th-round pick for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick.
For...whatever reason. The Steelers dished one of the league's best pass-catchers for a return that doesn't match his production level.
The trade frustrates fans for many reasons, including the uncertainty it creates for the quarterback next season, who is projected to be either Mason Rudolph, Aaron Rodgers, or former Kansas State's Will Howard.
However, ESPN analyst and Steelers champion Ryan Clark suggested that Rodgers is all but out of the equation for the signal-caller.
"If I'm Aaron Rodgers, I'm not going to Pittsburgh," Clark said on Get Up! Wednesday morning. "What does that mean? What's the attractive part about Pittsburgh now?"
Rodgers has already hesitated to sign with Pittsburgh, but this trade may steer the four-time MVP further away. Pittsburgh still has star receiver D.K. Metcalf, but no valid No. 2 alongside him.
"You had all these pieces to be excited about, but the most exciting two pieces were the two absolute monsters on the outside," Clark said. "But now you no longer have that. So if I'm Aaron Rodgers, who knows his skills are diminished, who knows his time is coming to an end. Why would I go to a place that seemingly is not building a roster to compete for a championship? Just to play? Aaron Rodgers did that last year."
