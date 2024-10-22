K-State's Chris Klieman Gives Critical Assessment Of ‘Talented Kid’ Jalon Daniels
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman didn't mince words when breaking down Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels ahead of the rivalry game Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
Klieman said he greatly respects Daniels, which is why the Jayhawks have remained competitive despite a 2-5 start.
Although Klieman has been unbeaten against the Jayhawks since taking over the program in 2019, he cited Daniels' running ability as his most dangerous attribute.
"We didn't tackle well, that's the biggest thing, and I know that Daniels is bigger than Greene and has hurt us rushing the football," Klieman said. "I know he did in 22 hurt us rushing, so we've got to tackle better and keep leverage better. Those were the two main issues we had [against West Virginia]."
Cleaning up those issues is paramount, but Klieman credited Kansas for believing in Daniels to guide the Jayhawks to another bowl appearance. Daniels missed last year's bowl game due to a back injury suffered in fall camp, which worsened by September.
"He's a really talented kid, and I'm glad for him that he's healthy and gotten an opportunity to play because I know he's missed some time," Klieman shared. "Terrific talent, and obviously a real big leader on their team."
The Wildcats are attempting to stay in the thick of the Big 12 title race. They hold head-to-head tiebreakers against West Virginia, Colorado, Oklahoma State and Arizona. A victory against the Jayhawks would extend Klieman's streak to six, plus give the Wildcats a 16-game edge over their in-state rivals since 2009.
At press time, the Wildcats are a 10-point favorite, per ESPN BET.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Kansas State Thrilled With QB Avery Johnson's Evolution As A Passer
Avery Johnson Throws Shade At Colorado's Shedeur Sanders On Social Media
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI