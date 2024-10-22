K-State's Chris Klieman 'Never Will' Take Credit For Streak Against Kansas
Coach Chris Kileman recognizes what the rivalry game between No. 16 Kansas State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Kansas (2-5, 1-3 Big 12) means to alumni.
Fresh off back-to-back road wins, Kileman said Monday the Wildcats must beat Kansas to remain in the postseason conversation.
"I know how important this game [against Kansas] is for both schools and both teams," Kileman said. "It's turning into a great rivalry. The last few years have been really competitive games, and we've found a way [to win]. Last year, we were down 11 in the second half and found a way [to win]. I watched the game in 2022 like I said yesterday, and you see a lot of the same faces. The positive is, you see a lot of the same guys for us, too."
Kileman said he couldn't care less about his 5-0 record against the Jayhawks, much less the Wildcats' 15-game winning streak dating to 2009.
"No, I never have and never will," Kileman said.
Kansas State has continued to climb the AP Poll in recent weeks. It's only loss is to BYU, marking nearly a month since the Wildcats' conference slate created a small dent to possibilities of a College Football Playoff berth.
Regardless of outside noise, Kileman said it's a game in which communication has to be paramount to maintain momentum entering November.
"We have to treat it as the next game on the schedule as far as what our preparation is Monday through Friday," Kileman said. "Because you can't play this game today, and you can't play it on Thursday. You have to have a steady build of learning what you're doing with the gameplan – or, if you get ahead of yourself, you're gonna be in a rough spot."
Kickoff is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, capping off Homecoming Weekend in Manhattan.
