Kansas State Injury Update: Linkon Cure, Dylan Edwards Still Questionable
Kansas State's slow season start certainly hasn't been what many anticipated. The Big 12 title aspirations are starting to slip, leading many to question what the team can do to get back on track.
Among these question marks are the statuses of tight end Linkon Cure and running back Dylan Edwards, both anticipated to be key pieces in the Wildcats' rise this season.
Unfortunately, their return timetables are still unclear.
"I would say we'll learn more in the middle or later in the week on both," K-State coach Chris Klieman said in his Monday afternoon press conference. "For me to say they're definitely playing or definitely out this week, it would be hard to answer that right now."
He indicated that Cure is trending in the right direction, which is a positive sign for Wildcats fans waiting to see their five-star acquisition make his college debut.
"Linkon practiced last week, so that's positive," Klieman said. "He practiced on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It was a little bit limited, but I saw a lot of semblance of what we saw earlier in camp. So he's really close, but Dylan didn't practice last week. So I don't know that one yet."
Edwards and Cure are central pieces to the much-hyped offense. Cure has the potential to be a No. 2 option to wide receiver Jayce Brown, while Edwards was anticipated to follow the footsteps of DJ Giddens and Deuce Vaughn as the next premier K-State rusher. Quarterback Avery Johnson excels in play-action, primarily targeting running backs and tight ends. The absence of the two may be another factor in the slow start.
KANSAS STATE'S CHRIS KLIEMAN PUTS SENIOR SAFETY ON HOT SEAT
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says it’s time for premier players to step up and make plays.
Kansas State survived a scare in its home opener, edging North Dakota 38–35 on a late six-yard touchdown catch by Joe Jackson in the fourth quarter. While the play brought relief to the Wildcats, the team’s overall performance left plenty of reason for concern.
Klieman believes K-State’s standout players are trying too hard to force big plays. One example is senior safety VJ Payne, whose performance has been quite average through the first two games.
"Some of our better players are pressing and trying to make every play rather than letting the game come to them. When you see it hit it as fast as you can. VJ Payne comes to mind because VJ is a really good football player that I think is pressing a little bit," Klieman said.
