K-State's Coleman Hawkins Loves Road Games Just For 'Moments Like This'
Kansas State has four of its next seven games on the road.
After knocking of No. 3 Iowa State Saturday, Wildcats big man Coleman Hawkins is ready for the next task in a difficult environment.
Kansas State Makes History After Upsetting No. 3 Iowa State
"Honestly I love road games," Hawkins said after the Iowa State win. "14,000 people showed up and probably 100 people are cheering for us and the other 14,000 are cheering for the other team. To go in and beat somebody at their place it's a really exciting feeling."
Despite the early mental lapses this season, the Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak. Going on the road after two huge home wins only solidified something that Hawkins knows. When they are putting together the full 40 minutes, nothing is in their way but themselves.
"I feel like we've been fully capable of winning games all year," Hawkins said. "I feel like in some games the validation has come in a half and we just haven't been able to put it together for the full 40 minutes. I think we've proven in the last three games we can do it for 40 minutes. We've grown from now. I fully believe in this team and you know some people doubt us but now we're starting to win."
The Wildcats hit the road and prepare to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Tuesday looking to extend their win streak to four.
