New K-State Hype Video Gives Has Fans Itching For Season Start
Kansas State football fans are about 2.5 months from their season kicking off in Dublin, Ireland.
But they probably want the season to start tomorrow. The endless offseason hype has them eager to see the final on-field product and place their name among college football's best. K-State's latest social media promo video features words from Eric Kapitulik, a former Special Operations Officer in the First Marine Division of the U.S. Military.
"The program has one mission: to develop great teammates and leaders to create a world-class team," Kapitulik said in the video. "Over the next two days, we get an opportunity to go and prove it. Everybody's a hero when it's 70 degrees and sunny out. Everybody gives you the right answers sitting in a climate-controlled room. We care about getting the right answers when the sweat is running down our foreheads."
The Wildcats' monumental 2025 expectations have pushed the boundaries for their preparation. Their swimming pool workout last Tuesday was designed to push them physically and create an activity where they collaboratively worked through struggles in a bond-building activity. One common theme Kapitulik emphasized between the military and football is the importance of teamwork and brotherhood.
"I'm asking you to give your 100 percent to the warriors sitting to your left and right," Kapitulik said. "All of us, by human nature, want to stay in our comfort zone. But if we're gonna do something more than just say we're competing for a championship, we gotta make being uncomfortable comfortable."
Boy, it's hard to imagine anyone can remain calm after hearing that type of message.
