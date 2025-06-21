AFC South Division Odds for 2025 Season (Will Texans Win Division For Third Straight Year?)
When Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South in 2022 and then beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the NFL Playoffs, it looked like the division was going to belong to them for the foreseeable future.
Now, just two years later, it's the Houston Texans who are back-to-back champions and are once again favored to win the division in 2025. Can the Jaguars bounce back? Can the Titans or Colts surprise the league and make a run at the division crown? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
2025 AFC South Odds
- Texans +110
- Jaguars +300
- Colts +310
- Titans +750
The Texans are listed as the +110 favorites to win the AFC South for the third straight year, an implied probability of 47.62%.
AFC South Prediction
The Texans likely overperformed during their impressive 2023 season, but I think they underperformed in 2024, which now makes them a bit underrated in the betting market heading into 2025. They may still be a step below the top contenders in the AFC, but they’re the clear team to beat in their division. Replacing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with former Rams assistant coach Nick Caley is going to do wonders for C.J. Stroud and this Texans offense.
The Titans in Colts are going through a rebuild with young quarterbacks and they don't yet seem suited to make a run at the division crown this season. That leaves the Jaguars as the only other viable options to win the AFC South.
Whether or not Trevor Lawrence can finally live up to expectations comes down to how good of a job Liam Coen will be able to do as the team's new head coach. Lawrence has the weapons, mainly Brian Thomas Jr., so there are no excuses left if he can't perform this season.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Jaguars make a run at surpassing the Texans, but ultimately Houston will come out on top.
Pick: Texans +110
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!