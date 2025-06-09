Two-Sport K-State 2027 Recruit Could Take Massive Leap In Program
Kansas State is targeting top in-state talent to strengthen the 2027 recruiting class.
Cooper Ohnmacht, a 6-foot and 185-pound athlete, earned an offer from Kansas State after impressing at a camp in Manhattan.
Ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in Kansas and No. 9 nationally among 247Sports' 2027 class, Ohnmacht showcased his versatility and playmaking ability.
During his sophomore season, Ohnmacht recorded 35 receptions and 466 yards for 11 touchdowns, along with 40 tackles. He capped off the year by earning Underclassman of the Year honors.
The Great Bend, KS, native doesn't just excel on the football field; he's also a standout track athlete.
After clinching the 5A triple jump state title as a freshman, Ohnmacht defended his crown with a leap of 47 feet and 1.25 inches, winning by a foot and a half. He also broke Great Bend's school record with 48 feet and a three-inch triple jump. Ohnmacht's standout sophomore season earned him the Track Athlete of the Year award.
After winning his second triple-jump title, Ohnmacht discussed his goals for the remainder of his high school career.
"Looking to always go further," he said. "But obviously I'm looking at the state record at (50 foot and 6 inches). I'm just looking to get up in the record books and put my name on the map."
Before receiving a Kansas State offer, Ohnmacht visited Manhattan multiple times, including attending this year's spring practice. His parents, Chad and Brenda, both attended Kansas State as well.
