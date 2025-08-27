K-State's Dylan Edwards Sidelined For At Least One More Week
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards will not see the field this Saturday.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that the junior rusher is out against North Dakota and doubtful against Army on Sep. 6, still reeling from a left ankle injury suffered in the Wildcats' season opener.
Despite coach Chris Klieman's previous optimism that Edwards was trending in the right direction, K-State fans will have to wait at least another week to see their premier rusher in full effect.
Last season, Edwards rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. His explosive Rate Bowl performance gave fans optimism that he could be the team's No. 1 rusher following the departure of school legend DJ Giddens.
Now, the team will have to change trajectory with an offensive star sidelined for the time being. For now, they will rely on running backs DeVon Rice and Joe Jackson.
"Dylan's such an explosive player," Johnson said in his postgame presser. "We had a bunch of stuff game planned for him, so when he goes out, you just kinda have that 'next man up mentality.'"
ESPN STILL OPTIMISTIC ABOUT K-STATE'S SEASON OUTLOOK AFTER IOWA STATE LOSS
Kansas State's opening-week loss to Iowa State put a slight dent in its postseason aspirations, with some outsiders believing it dramatically shifts the current path.
ESPN isn't one of them. The prominent sports media outlet has been the Wildcats' biggest supporter since the summer, and its newest College Football Power Index (FPI) showed that faith still hasn't waned. ESPN did drop Kansas State three ticks, but it's less than many who are starting to write Kansas State off early.
ESPN now slots the Wildcats at No. 21, still the highest-rated team in the Big 12. They rank one spot above BYU and 10 spots above the Cyclones.
The Wildcats are back in action against North Dakota Saturday night. K-State coach Chris Klieman said remaining healthy is the key to winning the rest of the season.
"We have to stay healthy, that's the one thing I took from this game," Klieman said in his Monday afternoon press conference. "When you open up a season against a perennial conference-championship team like Iowa State, you put all your guys out there. We've gotta develop more depth across both lines of scrimmage. We can't expect Damian Ilalio to play 60 plays every game."
