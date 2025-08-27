ESPN Still High On Kansas State Despite Season-Opening Stinker
Kansas State's opening-week loss to Iowa State put a slight dent in its postseason aspirations, with some outsiders believing it dramatically shifts the current path.
ESPN isn't one of them. The prominent sports media outlet has been the Wildcats' biggest supporter since the summer, and its newest College Football Power Index (FPI) showed that faith still hasn't waned. ESPN did drop Kansas State three ticks, but it's less than many who are starting to write Kansas State off early.
ESPN now slots the Wildcats at No. 21, still the highest-rated team in the Big 12. They rank one spot above BYU and 10 spots above the Cyclones.
The Wildcats are back in action against North Dakota Saturday night. K-State coach Chris Klieman said remaining healthy is the key to winning the rest of the season.
"We have to stay healthy, that's the one thing I took from this game," Klieman said in his Monday afternoon press conference. "When you open up a season against a perennial conference-championship team like Iowa State, you put all your guys out there. We've gotta develop more depth across both lines of scrimmage. We can't expect Damian Ilalio to play 60 plays every game."
KANSAS STATE HOPING TO REGAIN HEALTH AFTER BARRAGE OF WEEK 0 ABSENCES
One positive note Kansas State can take from their Week 0 loss is not adding more than one player to their inactive list.
Kansas State was without running back Dylan Edwards against Iowa State due to an ankle injury suffered on a muffed punt in the opening minutes of the game. Although a big missing piece, coach Chris Klieman seemed thankful the team didn't lose any more players. Going into the season opener there were 13 Wildcats listed as 'out.'
"Our [doctor] doc checks were at five in the morning. I went down there with [Mindy Hoffman] Mindy and Dr. Gaskill, and we didn't see that many guys, which was positive," Klieman said. "We saw Dylan and a couple other guys that were minor. Dylan's obviously not minor, but the other guys were minor. So I feel good."
Junior safety Colby McCalister and tight end Linkon Cure, the program's first five-star recruit, did not suit up for Saturday's game. Cure was seen wearing a brace on his right leg during practice a couple weeks ago. Sophomore defensive end Ryan Davis, a potential starter for the Wildcats was also listed as out.
Ohio State transfer left tackle George Fitzpatrick, was still sidelined after suffering a medical emergency in practice before fall camp, and redshirt freshman Alabama transfer defensive end Jayshawn Ross didn't take the field.
With Kansas State not at full strength, it will be important to instill a next man up mentality during this week's practice ahead of their game against North Dakota.
More Kansas State News
Three Corrections Kansas State Needs To Bounce Back From Week 0 Loss
Kansas State Hoping To Regain Health After So Many Absences In Week 0
NFL Legend Has Strong Declaration For K-State's Dylan Edwards After Week 0 Exit