Three Corrections Kansas State Needs To Bounce Back From Week 0 Loss
It's always nice to look for the silver lining in certain circumstances.
Kansas State lost its season opener to Iowa State, 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland. The game came down to the final six minutes, but the Wildcats couldn’t get a stop to retain possession for a potential game-winning or tying drive.
While opening the season with a Week 0 loss is far from ideal, fine-tuning the details in K-State’s approach could set the stage for a strong rebound. Here are three adjustments the Wildcats can make to get back on track.
Avery Johnson Must Unlock Big Plays Earlier
In the first half, Johnson was hesitant to take shots downfield. While the wet, rainy conditions may have played a role his reluctance to stretch the field was frustrating for K-State fans. By the fourth quarter the junior quarterback looked more comfortable, most notably completing a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley cutting deficit to 24-21.
"He couldn't get a great grip on it. So, it was probably harder to throw vertical at least early in that first quarter. Plus, we were backed up that whole quarter, and that that ultimately cost us a touchdown," K-State coach Chris Klieman said postgame.
"I'm confident and I've seen it that we can have a really good vertical passing game."
Against North Dakota, Johnson will need to get the offense going earlier by pushing the ball downfield and sparking big plays.
Cut Down on Costly Turnovers and Penalties
Kansas State fumbled the ball four times and lost two of them. The Wildcats were also flagged six times for 48 yards to ISU's one penalty for five yards. On the bright side, Johnson finished the game with zero interceptions.
The Wildcats need to do a better job of protecting the football and staying disciplined, as turnovers are a quick way to squander chances against good teams.
Convert Afforded Chances in Opponents Territory
When opportunities come against a beatable opponent, it’s critical to capitalize. Kansas State had four drives inside Iowa State’s 35-yard line and came away with zero points. The blame doesn’t rest solely on the quarterback, but rather on the offense’s overall execution in those situations.
K-State’s defense did a solid job of giving the offense favorable field position. Moving forward, the offense will need to do a better job of capitalizing on these opportunities.
"Guys just got to go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability," Johnson said. "Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better today as a leader? I think if everybody takes that same mentality going into next week, then we'll have a lot better outcome."
Kansas State will have the chance to make these adjustments in their home opener against North Dakota. Fans at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium will be eager to cheer the Wildcats on as they aim for their first win of the season.
