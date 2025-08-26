Kansas State Hoping To Regain Health After So Many Absences In Week 0
One positive note Kansas State can take from their week 0 loss is not adding more than one player to their inactive list.
Kansas State was without running back Dylan Edwards against Iowa State due to an ankle injury suffered on a muffed punt in the opening minutes of the game. Although a big missing piece, coach Chris Klieman seemed thankful the team didn't lose any more players. Going into the season opener there were 13 Wildcats listed as 'out.'
"Our [doctor] doc checks were at five in the morning. I went down there with [Mindy Hoffman] Mindy and Dr. Gaskill, and we didn't see that many guys, which was positive," Klieman said. "We saw Dylan and a couple other guys that were minor. Dylan's obviously not minor, but the other guys were minor. So I feel good."
Junior safety Colby McCalister and tight end Linkon Cure, the program's first five-star recruit, did not suit up for Saturday's game. Cure was seen wearing a brace on his right leg during practice a couple weeks ago. Sophomore defensive end Ryan Davis, a potential starter for the Wildcats was also listed as out.
Ohio State transfer left tackle George Fitzpatrick, was still sidelined after suffering a medical emergency in practice before fall camp, and redshirt freshman Alabama transfer defensive end Jayshawn Ross didn't take the field.
With Kansas State not at full strength, it will be important to instill a next man up mentality during this week's practice ahead of their game against North Dakota.
CFB Analyst Excludes Kansas State From Postseason Predictions
Kansas State's Week 0 loss to Iowa State may have more damage to its playoff hopes than originally thought.
Yes, it's one loss at the very beginning of the season. However, it may have massive implications for how the rest of the year plays out. College football analyst Greg McElroy released his 12-team postseason prediction, leaving Kansas State for the likes of Utah and Miami.
The season-opener was a tone setter for the Wildcats, but they fell short. A victory against a ranked conference opponent would continue their preseason ambitions. Even if it didn't move the needle for some, a loss does more damage in the grand scheme. The Wildcats only have so many opportunities to prove themselves as Big 12 juggernauts, and a sloppy defeat out of the gate probably won't convince outsiders or fans.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson says accountability is paramount if the team wants to move past the first loss.
"Guys gotta take accountability," Johnson said. "First of all, as an offense. Two turnovers on downs, a fumble, and a muffed punt, that can't be the offense that's gonna win games. You can't turn the ball over four times and expect to win a game. We just gotta go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability. Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better as a leader? I think if everyone takes that same mentality, we'll have a lot better outcome."
