K-State's Jerome Tang Has Team Dialed In More Than Ever
K-State's coach Jerome Tang has the locker room ready for the Sunflower Showdown.
The Wildcats take on the No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks looking to win five in a row and resolidify themselves as contenders in the Big 12.
Tang talked more about the season with Big 12 Studios ahead of the massive game relaying some insight into how the team is feeling.
"Even in the games we lost early I felt like we were getting better and close," Tang said. "The guys continued to work hard, practice and have great energy and there was more buy-in taking place. Through those losses, we developed a level of humility that made us focus a little harder and care for each other a little bit more and depend on each other a little bit more."
The leadership was on display during this four-game winning streak. What impresses Tang the most is the team's collective leadership.
"I think it's been a collective group of guys that have come together," Tang said. "It's a collective thing man. I'm just telling you our practices have been so energetic and so competitive. You wouldn't know it was the dog days of Feb. because I don't feel like that as a coach and I don't think our players feel like that."
That energy and leadership should be displayed against the Jayhawks to pick up another upset and avoid the series sweep this season. Moreover, it is a rivalry game so everyone will be prepared for it.
"Rivalry is the rivalry," Tang said. "Toss the records out. Everybody gets up for it. It's not going to be hard to get your guys to focus on the scouting report. Our fans, this game is extremely important to them. it's a home game and our fans give us a huge home-court advantage. We are fired up about this opportunity because it is the next opportunity."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.