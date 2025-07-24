K-State's Klieman Pushing Old Philosophy In New Age Of Recruiting
The transfer portal and NIL eras have completely altered college recruiting. While the days of "plug and play" are upon us, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is still pushing the philosophy of finding multi-year players to build the culture at K-State.
Klieman talked about his locker room philosophy at Big 12 Media Days.
“We want that locker room built with 3-5-year players, that sets the culture," Klieman said. "That sets the standard and the messaging of the head coach and assistants. It’s something that’s gonna be really important for us.”
While Klieman emphasizes finding long-term players, he also talked about using the portal to help give young players time to develop.
"Sometimes you have to take that chance on one year guys," Klieman said in a May press conference. "You'd like to get guys for 2-3 years, we've got George Fitzpatrick for 2 years, that really helps us. Amos [Talalele] we have for I think 2-3 years, but it doesn't always work that way. I think it maybe bridges the gap with some of these younger guys, they're going to play, but we don't have to count on them for 70-80 snaps."
As Klieman enters his seventh year, he aims to build a team that not only has better athletes but also better leaders. K-State has a leadership council comprising over 20 players who help steer the program in the right direction. Klieman also looks for quarterback Avery Johnson to take the next step on the field and as a leader in the locker room.
