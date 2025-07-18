K-State's Avery Johnson Dished Heavy Responsibility In Big 12 QB Rankings
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had lofty expectations in his first season under center for the Wildcats.
Johnson's sophomore campaign came up short as he threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Last season's performance was part of the reason Johnson was No. 2 on On3 Sports' Big 12 quarterback rankings.
"Johnson’s first season as Kansas State’s starter felt disappointing because he didn’t seem as fast as he looked when he occasionally spelled as a freshman. His stats weren’t terrible, but after getting that taste, Lamar Jackson or Johnny Manziel collegiate dual-threat numbers seemed possible. Here’s betting that in Johnson’s second year as the starter, we see a QB more capable of tapping into that natural athleticism. And if he can, Kansas State can compete for a conference title and a CFP berth."
Johnson isn't scared of elevating his game to help give Kansas State its first postseason bid. He discussed the work he put in during the offseason at a meet-and-greet on Wednesday.
“I’m just trying to pinpoint what I didn’t do well and improve on it and then finding things I was successful at last year, talking to coaches, and getting to more positions to be able to showcase that,” Johnson said. “Really just having fun and going out and winning games this year.”
Johnson will have the opportunity to prove himself in Big 12 play immediately against Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the college football season.
