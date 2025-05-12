Kstate

Will Howard Digs Deeper Into Decision To Leave Kansas State For Ohio State

Shandel Richardson

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025.
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has moved on from his collegiate career.

He is focused on the next step after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. Still, it hasn't stopped Howard from having to address the subject of his decision to leave the Wildcats to join Ohio State.

He recently spoke about it with Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger.

“We had a young kid, Avery Johnson, who was really talented,” Howard said. “I was getting paid no NIL money and he was getting a lot. There were some things, and I think that was the direction they wanted to go. K-State’s been known long time for running quarterbacks. , Michael Bishop, Ell Roberson. They can run the ball. And Avery is a 22-mile-an-hour fast guy.

Howard transferred to Ohio State rather than return for another season in Manhattan, Kan. The move was beneficial because he led the Buckeyes to the national title and improved his draft stock.

“I understood, I had played there for a while," Howard said. "I had gotten a lot out of my career there. But I just didn’t think coming back for a fifth year there was the best option for me. I think I had kind of maximized my potential there. I knew that if I wanted to go out and do another year of college that it had to be somewhere else.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

