Viral Quote From PJ Haggerty Should Entice Kansas State Hoops Fans
Kansas State transfer PJ Haggerty should fit right in with the Wildcats program.
While he brings talent, he also adds character. He drew a lot of attention for comments made in March when the NCAA season was still going. He spoke of a team-first mentality during a press conference.
"I always felt like if you take care of the name on the front of your jersey, the name on the back will always be taken care of," Haggerty said. "I feel like that's what I live by. I'm just a team player."
That is exactly what coach Jerome Tang wants to hear. It should enable the 6-foot-3 Haggerty to easily to Tang's philosophy. Last year Haggerty was the nation's third-leading scorer at 21.7 points a game. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 36 percent from the 3-point line. Those numbers earned him AAC Player of the Year and second-team All-American honors.
Haggerty appears the perfect fit for the Wildcats. The only knock is this marks his fourth school. He played at TCU, Tulsa and Memphis before the latest destination.
With NIL being so popular in college basketball these days, Haggerty was able to withdraw from the NBA draft. He was reportedly seeking a $4 million NIL deal according Jeff Goodman of The Field Of 68.
This means the Wildcats are taking in a high-priced talent for a second straight season. Last year they reeled in Coleman Hawkins from Illinois. After the season, Hawkins said the deal was worth $2 million.
