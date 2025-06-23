K‑State’s Matthew Driscoll Insists Double Salary Didn’t Drive UNF Departure
Kansas State associate head coach Matthew Driscoll insists his move from North Florida wasn't driven by a pay raise.
With Driscoll more than doubling his salary at Kansas State, some fans still wonder whether money played a role. However, Driscoll continues to emphasize that he didn't leave UNF after 16 years for financial reasons.
"Not at all," Driscoll said via the Florida Times-Union. "I made $4,800 one year as a Division III coach, and I loved it. I made $36,000 at Wyoming, and I loved it. I've never made a move based on money. I had two opportunities to leave North Florida in the past for more money, and neither was the right scenario for me. The reason I came to K-State is because God told me, 'It's time for you to go.'''
K‑State has set the associate head coach's base salary at $550,000, effective Jun. 7. In addition, Driscoll receives an $8,000 yearly allowance, a country club membership, and is eligible for a bonus up to $50,000 should the Wildcats win the NCAA championship. Driscoll stands to earn $2,500 if Kansas State is invited to the NIT, $5,000 for winning the championship, another $5,000 for a Big 12 regular-season or tournament title, and $25,000 if the Wildcats reach the Final Four.
At UNF, he would have earned two weeks’ pay for an NIT invitation ($8,853), the same amount for an ASUN divisional championship, four weeks' pay for a regular‑season or conference‑tournament title ($17,707), and another four weeks for reaching the Final Four.
Driscoll shares a deep bond with Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, as they served together as assistant coaches at Baylor from 2003 to 2009. The pair also has a close personal connection, with Driscoll being the godfather to one of Tang’s daughters.
More K-State News
Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins Goes Scorched Earth On Donald Trump
K-State's Avery Johnson Draws Heisman Hype Among Big 12 Quarterbacks
NBA Vet Drops Interesting Carmelo Anthony Take After Michael Beasley Trash Talk