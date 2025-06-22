Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins Goes Scorched Earth On Donald Trump
Former Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins has never bit his tongue, whether it comes to college basketball discourse or political matters.
He once again spoke out amid President Donald Trump announcing the United States' strike against Iran Saturday night. Hawkins reposted some anti-Trump tweets condemning the attack on his social media, calling out the hypocritical nature of the President's old tweets lining up with the recent events.
"Got y'all brainwashed," Hawkins said on his Instagram story.
Hawkins averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists last season. He put up career-high numbers in nearly every statistical category, but his drop in scoring and free-throw shooting deteriorated his Draft stock. Hawkins's lack of aggression, increase in turnovers, and lack of consistent star performances combined for a relatively underwhelming 2024-25 season.
The Wildcats fell way below their NCAA Tournament expectations, officially eliminated by Baylor in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. Hawkins even admitted that the outside noise negatively affected his play.
"I felt like I wasn't the best for them to get us in those situations and fight for adversity," Hawkins said on The Field of 68: After Dark podcast in March. "That's why I kind of apologized, because I felt like if I was at my best and blocked out the noise and the hate, we'd be playing in the Tournament right now."
Regardless, he knows his large platform gives him a large audience that is watching. As the Iran-Israel situation develops, don't be surprised if Hawkins has more choice words for the current administration.
