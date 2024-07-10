Kanas State Wildcats Miss Out On 3-Star DB Recruit To Missouri
The Kansas State Wildcats are loaded at the defensive back position this season, meaning a commitment from 3-star recruit Charles Bass didn't make much sense.
The rising senior, Bass, announced his decision to join the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, with the Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Illinois Fighting Illini as the other schools in consideration. He was originally supposed to make his decision on July 1, but it was pushed back.
Bass was joined by many family members and friends for the announcement, keeping it short and sweet. He credited the Tigers' approach to his position as a part of the reason for his commitment.
Bass is listed as a top-15 cornerback in Illinois while being the No. 310 recruit in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising senior attends East St. Louis High School in Illinois.
For the Wildcats, there are the more common names like Keenan Garber and Jacob Parrish at cornerback. Then there are safeties VJ Payne, Marques Sigle, and Colby McCalister. All are expected to play big roles for the defense this season. K-State also gained special talent in their 2025 class with a verbal commitment from defensive back RJ Collins, one of the fastest high school athletes in Missouri.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
