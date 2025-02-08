Kansa State's Jerome Tang Has A Simple Message Ahead Of No. 16 Kansas
The message is clear for the K-State Wildcats: Get one percent better.
The Wildcats' four-game win streak will be tested when No. 16 Kansas walks into Bramlage Coliseum looking to sweep the season series against its in-state rivals. Coach Jerome Tang's message is clear and is written on his shirt.
"It's the next thing, like my shirt under here says, one percent better," Tang said Thursday afternoon. And that's going to be the message we have today. We gotta get one percent better. We got to go 1-0 in our film session, we gotta go 1-0 in our walk-through."
Tang knows that the process of preparing and having this mentality is challenging. He wants his players to do the right thing so they can shock the sports world again and solidify themselves as a player in the Big 12 come the postseason. He won't say that that to the public. It is still a 1-0 mentality for the Wildcats against the Jayhawks.
"I want to know how they rehab tonight," Tang said. "And so, we're gonna prepare to win. We have to do the right things today, and hopefully, they did the right things yesterday, so that tomorrow we can have a great day. it's just about going 1-0 and getting one percent better every day."
Read More From Kansas State on SI:
Report: Five-Star Hoops Recruit Nate Ament Cancels Kansas State Visit
How Kansas State Fans Reacted To Thriller Over Arizona State Wednesday Night
Kansas State Gets Endorsement From National NCAA Hoops Writer After Latest Win
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.