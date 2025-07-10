Kstate

Kansas' Lance Leipold Adds Motivation For Kansas State In Sunflower Sundown

Shandel Richardson

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Sunflower Showdown is the most anticipated game on the schedule for the Kansas State Wildcats. It may not be the same for other team involved in the annual game. At least according to Kansas coach Lance Leipold.

He may have unintentionally created motivation for the Wildcats entering this year's game. While speaking at Big 12 media days, he said the Jayhawks have a bigger rivalry with the Missouri Tigers than Kansas State.

“Rivalry games are what make college football so special,” Leipold said during his interview with ESPNU. “I didn’t really realize when I first got to Lawrence that the Kansas-Missouri game is more of a rivalry than Kansas-Kansas State.”

The Jayhawks play at the Tigers Sept. 6 in Columbia, Mo. The teams last played in 2011. They used to face each other annually when they were in the Big 8 and Big 12 until Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. The Wildcats and Jayhawks have every met season since 1902 but Kansas State has dominated the series of late.

The Wildcats have won every matchup since 2009. It appears Leipold said Missouri was a better rival because of the balance.

“Now with the two teams in conference, we’ve gotta do a better job of making that a balanced one in the in-state rivalry,” Leipold said.

Shandel Richardson
