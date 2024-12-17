Kansas State, Big 12 Could Have To Face Deion Sanders For Years To Come
Deion Sanders has needed just two seasons to turn the Colorado Buffaloes program into a winner once again.
He could be in the Big 12 to stay.
Sanders aka "Coach Prime" says he has no plans of leaving Colorado any time soon. He made the revelations in an interview with former NFL defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones.
"I love where I am, I'm happy where I am," Sanders said. "...I can't wait to see what the future beholds where I am. I love Boulder, Colorado.
Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-3 record, finishing fourth in the conference. The No. 23 Buffaloes face No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl. They are led by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who starred as a defensive back and wide receivers. Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son, is also one of the nation's top quarterbacks. Both players are projected as top 10 picks in the NFL draft.
Deion Sanders, who some feel may test the NFL waters, says he is content with continuing to help build the Colorado program into a consistent winner.
"I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on," Sanders said. "I want to finish here. I want to put the flag ... I want to put my name on the mountains out there, I want to put my flag down in Colorado."
