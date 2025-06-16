Kansas State Bolsters 2026 Defense With Three-Star Cornerback Commit
Kansas State is solidifying its defensive front with another commitment for the 2026 recruiting class.
Garrick Dixon, a 6-foot and 175-pound cornerback from Fort Zumwalt West High School in Missouri, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Sunday. Dixon also received offers from Iowa State, Army, Air Force, Dartmouth, and Cincinnati.
After an impressive showing at K-State's camp, Dixon earned a scholarship offer from coach Chris Klieman. During the camp, it was reported he demonstrated excellent man coverage skills and seamlessly transitioned to safety.
The Missouri native earned MVP honors while also clocking a 4.55 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical.
Dixon recently took an official visit to Iowa State and ultimately decided to join the Wildcats. He described Kansas State's personable relationship with their players as a significant factor in his decision to commit to the program.
This past season, Dixon recorded 45 tackles, three tackles for a loss, six pass break ups, and two interceptions. He is ranked as the 18th cornerback in Missouri and 119th nationally by 247Sports.
Kansas State has secured commitments from several promising defensive players for the 2026 recruiting class including cornerback Brandon Ford, linebacker DJ Ackerson, and defensive lineman Kingston Hall.
With Dixon joining the program, the Wildcats now have 12 commitments for the recruiting class.
