Steelers' Will Howard Showing Grace In New Role Behind Aaron Rodgers
There were slight concerns about how active Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be in mentoring rookie Will Howard.
But according to Howard, so far, so good. The sixth-round pick is slowly settling into his role as the tertiary signal-caller, picking up lessons from Rodgers along the way.
“He's been a great mentor,” Howard said Thursday afternoon. "He's already treated me with the utmost respect and just been really good to me. And a guy like that, he doesn’t have to do that. I really just appreciate him being willing to take me under his wing a little bit and give me pointers and tips here and there. There are already some things that he’s said to me that have helped me. So I'm just excited to learn as much as I can and take everything that he says and put it in the bank.”
Howard's unpredictable journey to the NFL gives him familiarity in the quarterback rotation. Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State, switching between the starting and backup position on many occasions throughout his time in Manhattan, KS. He then transferred to Ohio State for his fifth season, leading the team to its first championship since 2015.
Howard's monster final year skyrocketed his Draft stock, but his lack of noise prior made many skeptical of his true potential as a pro. Now a Steeler, he is officially QB3 behind Rodgers and veteran Mason Rudolph. Howard will likely develop behind the two this season, hopefully getting a shot at the starting position in 2026.
