Kansas State Newcomer In Need Of Prayers Amid Unspecified Situation
Kansas State offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick is in need of support, according to a former teammate who shared the message Sunday morning without disclosing details.
Ohio State's Ian Moore took to his X feed to ask for prayers for the former Buckeye. The two played together on the offensive line during the Buckeyes' national championship run.
"I know it’s a bit late and people might not receive this, but I just wanted yall to keep our former buckeye George Fitzpatrick in your prayers. I’m not going to go deep into it for respects of his family, but please pray for a speedy recovery and no complications. God Bless," Moore said.
Fitzpatrick transferred to Kansas State following the 2024 season, hoping to carve out a more impactful role with the Wildcats. The move was influenced in part by former K-State quarterback Will Howard.
"He was definitely selling me hard on it, just saying how he thought I could fit in," Fitzpatrick said to K-State Athletics. "He thought it'd be a great fit here and how all the guys here are all hard working. He told me a lot about Coach Tru (director of strength and conditioning Trumain Carroll) and the culture here. He definitely did a good job selling it."
Now the program and its fans must rally behind the newcomer during this period of uncertainty.
More Kansas State News
ESPN Gives Kansas State Major Win Toward Playoff Aspirations
K-State’s Avery Johnson Boasts Chiseled Physique On Social Media
Kansas State Fans Can't Contain Excitement With Wild 2025 Predictions