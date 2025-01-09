Kansas State Can Look To Arizona State For Motivation Football Next Season
The Kansas State and Arizona State football teams began the season at opposite ends.
The Wildcats were the preseason No. 2 in the Big 12 preseason media poll while the Sun Devils were picked to finish last. ASU became one of the surprises of the college football by winning the conference championships, earning a berth in the College Football Playoff.
They are already thinking about building on the performance.
"I wish I could tell you the answer," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said told ESPN surprising the league . "I don't know the answer. I don't know if anybody knows the answer. I think it comes down to our guys just got to understand it's always just about the work."
The Wildcats can learn plenty from the Sun Devils. Kansas State likely won't begin the season among the favorites but it's doesn't matter where they start. If anyone knows this, it's Arizona State.
"If they think that cause we were underdog, which is why we won, they're delusion," Dillingham said. "We didn't win because were underdogs. We win because we showed up to work every single day and we had a mindset that we were going to get better every single day. We did it for each other. Regardless, if you're picked first, if you're picked last or if you're picked in the middle, I think life is about finding ways to just be the very best version of yourself every day. That's going to be the continued challenge for our team this next year."
