Kansas State Coaches Searching For Answers After Two-Game Skid
A season that began with national championship aspirations is now in danger of ending in disappointment.
Three weeks ago, the Kansas State Wildcats controlled their hopes of making the Big 12 title game and possibly the College Football Playoff. Now, they are just searching for another victory to salvage a once promising season.
“Obviously a disappointing performance on Saturday,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about Saturday's loss to Arizona State. “We had a long staff meeting yesterday and talked about a lot of things. We looked at offense, defense and special teams. I don’t think anybody could point a finger at anybody because I don’t think any unit played up to its capabilities.”
The Wildcats were in the driver's seat after a victory against rival Kansas Oct. 26 in the annual Sunflower State Showdown. They were 7-1 with wins against Oklahoma State and Colorado, the lone blemish coming against BYU.
The victory against the Jayhawks was followed by two upset losses to Houston and the Sun Devils, which all but ended their chances of making the Big 12 championship game.
With two games left against Cincinnati and Iowa State, the Wildcats are basically playing for a more appealing bowl game.
“Our job this week is to right the ship, because we have another opportunity,” Klieman said. “I want our seniors to have an opportunity to go out well.”
