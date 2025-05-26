Kansas State Gets More Good News In Pursuit Of AAC Standout
After a brutal start to the offseason, Kansas State men's basketball is slowly building its roster back up.
Grabbing standouts like Marcus Johnson and Abdi Bashir Jr. is a good start. And it has the potential to get even better.
Multiple sources, including On3Sports and Hitmen Hoops, have linked the Wildcats to former Memphis guard PJ Haggerty.
"News surfaced this week that the Wildcats were in the game for Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty, though it had been widely speculated that NC State was the runaway favorite prior to that," On3Sports' Derek Young wrote.
Haggerty was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year last season after averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He had an impressive display at the NBA Draft combine, but could still extend his collegiate career.
North Carolina State was the previous favorite to acquire Haggerty until it acquired forward Darrion Williams. With Haggerty demanding a large deal, the team is unlikely to be able to pay both him and Williams. This leaves Kansas State at the top of the targeting teams, and their history of large NIL deals illustrate Haggerty's negotiations won't be a problem.
The star guard would immediately repair the Wildcats' reeling backcourt. They lost Dug McDaniel and Brendan Hausen to the portal, but fans probably wouldn't even bat their eyelashes if they could boast a guard duo of Bashir and Haggerty.
