Kansas State Basketball Schedules Exhibition Game With Former Big 12 Rival
The Kansas State and Missouri men's basketball teams haven't played each other since the Wildcats thumped the Tigers 82-67 in 2018.
Reports came out last week the two teams will renew their rivalry in the form of exhibition games. It is expected they meet twice, before this season in Columbia, Mo., and before next season in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State had seven players enter the transfer portal along with the departure of Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan. Mizzou had four players enter the transfer portal, and two of its top three leading scorers graduate.
Kansas State holds a record of 121-116 and has won the five meetings between the two squads. While the scheduled games won't go on the official ledger, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang will look to march his No. 4-rated transfer class into Columbia and make a statement ahead of the season.
K-State Football Commit Boasts Offseason Gains on Social Media
On June 2, three-star (247 Sports) offensive tackle Keegan Collins committed to Kansas State. Though he is committed, Collins is still pushing himself to get better ahead of his senior season at West Plains High School.
The 6-foot-6 tackle took to social media on Saturday to share the results of his offseason workouts.
Collins saw improvement from his sophomore to junior season, and will look to do the same for his senior year.
Here is what 247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote about Collins: "Naturally high center of gravity, but displays some natural bending ability and above average mobility in movement patterns, particularly when traveling in pulling/climbing situations. Junior season revealed ability to stay in front of smaller edge speed in pass pro. Sometimes more catcher than puncher, but latter reps show more often in those pulling/climbing reps when striking a target on the move. Posted a 48-foot, 5-inch shot put rep in Spring 2025."
