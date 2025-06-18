Kansas State Loads Up 2026 Class With Another School Legacy
Kansas State added another defensive weapon to its growing 2026 recruiting class. The program added linebacker Lawson McGraw, from Blue Valley West High School in Stilwell, KS.
"Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to K-State! Can’t wait to join the family and be a Cat," McGraw tweeted on Tuesday.
McGraw recorded 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions last season, per 247Sports.
He followed the footsteps of his father Jon McGraw, who spent four seasons at Kansas State before his 10-year career in the NFL. The former safety spent time with the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs.
K-STATE STRENGTHENS 2026 CLASS WITH TOP SAFETY
Kansas State is on a roll after adding another defensive recruit to its growing 2026 class.
Nick McClellan, a safety from St. Louis, Missouri, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Monday. As one of the more sought-after recruits, McClellan initially received an offer in May 2024. The Wildcats' consistent communication with him over the past year paid dividends.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety chose the Wildcats over 11 different programs, including Kansas, Iowa State, and Missouri. McClellan is ranked as the No. 14 recruit in Missouri and the No. 98 safety nationally, per 247sports.
McClellan is K-State's fourth commitment since Saturday, joining three-star defensive lineman Kingston Hall (Tahlequah, OK), three-star defensive back Garrick Dixon (O'Fallon, MO), and three-star wide receiver/defensive back Hannibal Carter Navies (Loganville, GA).
