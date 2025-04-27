NFL Draft Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Steelers Selecting Will Howard
Many in Pittsburgh are excited about the addition of new quarterback Will Howard.
NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is slightly more skeptical about the selection. He gave the Steelers a B- in his 2025 Draft grades Sunday morning, saying the organization was "rolling the dice" at such a crucial position for the team next season.
"The Steelers must feel really good about their chances of signing Aaron Rodgers," Kiper wrote. "That's the only explanation for their approach to the 2025 draft. And if they don't land Rodgers (or pull some other magic at QB), coach Mike Tomlin's 18-year streak of going at least .500 could end. Mason Rudolph is the current starter. Yet, Pittsburgh added only Will Howard at the position - in Round 6. He's a backup in the NFL. Instead of getting a quarterback they can win games with right now in Round 1, the Steelers went defensive tackle."
To Kiper's point, it was a questionable decision for the Steelers to wait multiple rounds for a quarterback. They still don't have a sure-fire starter, as the frontrunners are veteran Mason Rudolph and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rudolph hasn't necessarily inspired much confidence in his tenure with Pittsburgh, and the drama surrounding Rodgers this offseason is turning fans off the more it develops.
In addition, Howard is still a question mark for most, given he didn't make much noise at Kansas State before his title run with Ohio State. And even for his championship and stats to back it up, some believe he was a product of a good system with the No. 1 defense in the country and a plethora of weapons around him.
Only time will tell. Howard has proved his doubters wrong before, so maybe this is just more fuel to do it once again.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.