Kansas State Football Offers Son Of Fringe Hall Of Fame NFL Quarterback
The Kansas State women's basketball team made a splash in the transfer portal when it signed Izela Arenas, daughter of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The Kansas State football program is looking to do something similar after offering Donovan McNabb Jr., son of six-time Pro-Bowler Donovan McNabb.
McNabb Jr. announced he received an offer from Kansas State via his X account on Tuesday night.
While the senior McNabb made his living under center, McNabb Jr. is rated as a three-star wide receiver by 247 Sports. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound McNabb comes in as the No. 18 player in Arizona and the No. 82 wide receiver in the class of 2027.
McNabb's recruitment heated up recently with17 offers since the start of the year, nine of them coming from Power Four universities. McNabb has been a popular target among Big 12 teams, earning four offers from the conference, including one from an institution in his home state: the Arizona Wildcats. McNabb has also received an offer from his father's alma mater, Syracuse.
McNabb's father spent four years with the Orange, totaling 8,389 yards, 77 touchdowns and a 155.1 passer rating across 45 games. McNabb's senior season saw him finish fifth in Heisman voting before being selected No. 2 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1999 NFL Draft. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2005, where they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
