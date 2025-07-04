Kansas State Football's International Date With Iowa State Quickly Approaching
It is Independence Day across the United States, but Kansas State and Iowa State fans have another reason to be excited: their college football seasons kick off in 50 days. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic added excitement by posting on its X page the game is around the corner.
Kansas State football then joined in on the fun, posting a five-second video of an aerial shot of Aviva Stadium with the text "50 Days" to its X account.
The "Farmageddon" rivalry currently serves as the longest uninterrupted rivalry in college football. Iowa State leads the series 54-50-4 and has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 71-56. The game on Aug. 23 will mark the first time the schools have met outside of Manhattan, Kan., or Ames, Iowa, since 2010, when they played in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas State won the game 27-20.
The uninterrupted timeline of "Farmageddon" is nearing an end, though. The Cyclones and the Wildcats will do battle two more times before the series takes a break in 2027. The hiatus is an effect of the Big 12 only having four protected rivalries moving forward.
The first "Farmageddon" took place on Nov. 10, 1917, when Iowa State defeated Kansas State 10-7 in Ames, Iowa. The series started in Ames, and it will end in Ames (at least for a little bit) after the two teams square off at Jack Trice Stadium in 2026.
The college football season will officially be underway when toe is put to leather in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium. The 109th installment of "Farmageddon" will mark the beginning of five months of ups and downs, victories and heartbreaks, but it will also serve as the penultimate game of a legendary rivalry.
