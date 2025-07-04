Kansas State Football Makes Class of 2026 Wide Receiver's Puzzling Top 3
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman has made it a point to go through the state of Texas for their 2026 recruiting class. The Wildcats have already landed six players from the second-largest state in the union and will look to make it seven with the addition of four-star (247 Sports) wide receiver Chase Campbell.
Campbell announced his top three schools on his X account on Tuesday, narrowing the race down to Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas State.
Kansas State is the only team not from Campbell's home state of Texas to make the cut. The top three teams confused some college football fans, as Campbell was reportedly crystal-balled (247 Sports) to the University of Arkansas by two analysts before the post was made.
Campbell is coming off a junior season where he hauled in 81 receptions for 1,497 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He is also a rushing threat, having gone for 314 yards, finding the end zone six times.
According to On3 Sports, the Red Raiders and Bears have the two highest chances to land the 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising senior from Frenship High School. Texas Tech currently holds an 18.7 percent chance, and Baylor checks in at 16.4 percent.
If Campbell chooses to continue his playing career at Kansas State, he would become the highest-rated player in K-State's 2026 recruiting class as the lone four-star. Campbell is currently rated as the No. 20 wide receiver in the class and the No. 22 player in the state of Texas.
Kansas State football will look to beat out long-time rivals Texas Tech and Baylor for Campbell, making up some ground in the Big 12 recruiting rankings in the process. A commitment from Campbell would give class of 2026 quarterback Miles Teodecki a fellow Texan to throw to at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State Entrance Gets Revamp In EA Sports College Football '26
Where Does Wildcat NIL Fall In The New Era Of College Athletics?
Indianapolis Colts' RB DJ Giddens Receives Ultimate Honor From Hometown