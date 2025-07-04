Kansas State Entrance Gets Revamp In EA Sports College Football '26
We are less than a week away from the official release date of EA Sports College Football '26. EA has been releasing information to the public, including gameplay deep dives, player ratings, and now, stadium entrances. Wildcat fans were able to see what a Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium will look like in the upcoming video game.
The entrance opens with an aerial shot of the Kansas State marching band lined up in "KSU" formation with Willie the Wildcat jumping up and down on the field. Then, gamers are transported into the tunnel, where walls are adorned with banners reading "Wildcats." From there, Kansas State officially takes the field as the band strikes up "Wildcat Victory."
One of the most noticeable changes in the entrance compared to last year's game is the fan involvement in "Wildcat Victory." In College Football '25, the band played the fight song as the Wildcats took the field, but this year, virtual fans can be heard chanting, "Fight, fight, fight!" And "And the white!" when prompted by the fight song.
Another difference is that Willie the Wildcat made the cut for this year's game. College Football 25 only included mascots from 50 universities, College Football 26 saw mascots added from 36 schools and one bowl game. The half-cat, half-man mascot had fans excited on X.
The changes have Kansas State fans excited, one fan even joking that the cut scene made them consider purchasing a PlayStation 5.
While most of the reaction to the pre-game scene in virtual Manhattan, Kan., was positive, fans still had suggestions for next year's game, chief among them being the garage door at the exit of the tunnel rolling up before Kansas State takes the field.
Kansas State football officially kicks off in 50 days with the Week 0 installment of "Farmageddon" at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Still, it could be game day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as soon as July 7 when College Football '26 releases on early access.
